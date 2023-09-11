The long wait is over: Philippine Carabao mangoes finally arrive in Australia

Key Points The first batch of Philippine Carabao mangoes arrived in Australia.

Importers have shown interest in selling fresh durian, lanzones, and dragon fruit in the Australian market.

DTI Sydney office is counting on the support of the Filipino community in introducing fruits and products from the Philippines.

Consul Commercial Alma Argayoso with the importers of Philippine Carabao Mangoes. Source:SBS Consul Commercial Alma Argayoso of DTI Sydney, along with importers, presented the first batch of Carabao mangoes from the Philippines on Friday, September 8, 2023.





These will be distributed to Filipinos who made online purchases from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and Western Australia, with interest also shown by those from South Australia.





Currently, the fruits are priced from $25 to $40 per kilogram, depending on the size and quantity of purchase.





The Philippine Carabao mango, was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1995 as the sweetest and most delicious mango in the world. Source: SBS All the mangoes that arrived are sold out, but DTI Sydney's office will be open and willing to assist those who want to place orders for the next batch. They built a website www.carabao.mango.au to provide more information about the Philippine mangoes.



In the meantime, the newly arrived Carabao mangoes from the Philippines were placed in a warehouse in Sydney. Source: SBS Consul Argayoso is hopeful for the continued support of Filipinos for the country's products. According to DTI Sydney and the importer, there is an estimated upcoming shipment before Christmas and in the following year.





With the arrival of Philippine Carabao mangoes in Australia, the Philippine government hopes that this will pave the way for the introduction of other country products not only in Australia but also worldwide.





Most importantly, this can also make a significant contribution to the livelihood of farmers and the country's economy.





Aside from mangoes, the Philippines aims to export coconut, cacao, coffee, bananas, pineapples, and tuna, which are considered the country's primary products.



