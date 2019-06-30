The love and care for children with autism

Jackson and Jeremiah Nguyen (L-R) Source: Supplied
Published 30 June 2019 at 10:48pm, updated 18 October 2021 at 6:11pm
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rizza Nguyen is a Filipino mum with two amazing boys who are both diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). She says she learns something new about her boys everyday. She is so proud of their achievements no matter how little the milestones they have accomplished so far. In knowing that it is a lifelong condition she says all that matters is providing love and care for her kids with autism. Rizza Nguyen is more than happy to share her story to help raise awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder and 'create a world where no one on the autism spectrum is left behind.'
Published 30 June 2019 at 10:48pm, updated 18 October 2021 at 6:11pm
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share