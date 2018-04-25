The mystery of the World War One veteran and his suitcase

World War One veteran Mick Ward's humble suitcase is a time capsule of his life Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mick Ward served on the Western Front and returned to Australia after being wounded in battle. But much of the World War One veteran's life beyond the trenches remains a mystery. The discovery of a discarded suitcase crammed with his war memorabilia has sparked a hunt for any of his living relatives
