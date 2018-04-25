SBS Filipino

The mystery of the World War One veteran and his suitcase

SBS Filipino

suitcase unlocks WW1 past

World War One veteran Mick Ward's humble suitcase is a time capsule of his life Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2018 at 3:44pm, updated 25 April 2018 at 3:53pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mick Ward served on the Western Front and returned to Australia after being wounded in battle. But much of the World War One veteran's life beyond the trenches remains a mystery. The discovery of a discarded suitcase crammed with his war memorabilia has sparked a hunt for any of his living relatives

Published 25 April 2018 at 3:44pm, updated 25 April 2018 at 3:53pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul