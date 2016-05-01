SBS Filipino

The new Filipino multicultural ambassador of Ballarat

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_490063.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 May 2016 at 10:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rod Serojales is the newest Multicultural Ambassador for the Filipino community in Ballarat. Along with several other multicultural ambassadors from various ethnic communities they seek to foster strong links and build friendships among the different communities. Image: Ballarat Multicultural Council 2016-2018 with Filipino Multicultural Ambassador Rod Serojales , right-firstrow (Ballarat city Facebook)

Published 1 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 May 2016 at 10:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rod begins his two-year journey with a fund raising appeal that will not only help those without homes, but will also showcase the Filipino talent inside the kitchen and on stage.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January