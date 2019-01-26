SBS Filipino

The numerous significance of Australia Day

Australia Day

Australian Flags at Federation Square Source: SBS Filipino

Published 26 January 2019
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Celebrating - or non-celebration - of Australia Day has divided opinions of some sectors of the community. But for many, they remember it as "the very day they call themselves Australians".

SBS Filipino speaks to several Australians with Filipino roots what the significance of Australia Day is for them.

