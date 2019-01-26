The numerous significance of Australia Day

SBS Filipino speaks to several Australians with Filipino roots what the significance of Australia Day is for them.
Australian Flags at Federation Square Source: SBS Filipino
Published 26 January 2019 at 12:30pm, updated 26 January 2019 at 12:38pm
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Celebrating - or non-celebration - of Australia Day has divided opinions of some sectors of the community. But for many, they remember it as "the very day they call themselves Australians".
