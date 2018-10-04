The Outlook: for superannuation

Analysts say it is a welcome change of direction, with many Australians having a limited understanding of superannuation and its importance in planning for a comfortable retirement.
Source: AAP
Published 4 October 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Financial Services Royal Commission has recently focused attention on the superannuation sector, highlighting a need for more transparency for consumers as they look to the future.
