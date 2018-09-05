The Outlook: for work

SBS Filipino

Students are seen working at University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Sydney

Published 5 September 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

A Senate inquiry that has been examining the future of work in Australia is due to deliver its findings on September 12. The Senate committee has been asked to address the impact of technological changes on Australian workplaces.

