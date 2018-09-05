The Outlook: for work

Students are seen working at University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Sydney, Source: AAP
Published 5 September 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Senate inquiry that has been examining the future of work in Australia is due to deliver its findings on September 12. The Senate committee has been asked to address the impact of technological changes on Australian workplaces.
Published 5 September 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share