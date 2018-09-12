SBS Filipino

The outlook: Political behaviour

at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 10, 2018.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (right) speaks to Liberal backbencher Julia Banks during House of Representatives Question Time Source: AAP

Published 12 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:13pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Seven prime ministers in 10 years and allegations of bullying and intimidation in parliament raise a serious question: Is the behaviour of Australia's politicians getting worse? Politics in Australia have, in fact, always been adversarial. So are today's politicians any worse than their predecessors?

