The outlook: Political behaviour

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (right) speaks to Liberal backbencher Julia Banks during House of Representatives Question Time Source: AAP
Published 12 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:13pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Seven prime ministers in 10 years and allegations of bullying and intimidation in parliament raise a serious question: Is the behaviour of Australia's politicians getting worse? Politics in Australia have, in fact, always been adversarial. So are today's politicians any worse than their predecessors?
Published 12 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:13pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share