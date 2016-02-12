The Philippine Baseball Team: The Pinoy, The Fil-Am and The Filo

Published 12 February 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:55pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Truly Global Filipino Community. As the Philippines prepares for the ongoing World Baseball Classic Qualifier, SBS Filpino was able to chat to the members of the team in their quest for advancement to the Championship. Image: Fil-American Clay Rapada, left, with 20-year old Juan Paulo Macasaet, youngest member of the team. (Norman Macasaet)
Published 12 February 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:55pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fill-American Clay Rapada, who played for the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and other MLB teams; Pinoy hitter Adrienne Ros Bernardo, and Erroll Gadia, team press officer, share their thoughts on the campaign.