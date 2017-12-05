SBS Filipino

The PM backs religious protections in same-sex marriage bill

Rainbow flag

A man holds a rainbow flag as he celebrates after watching the marriage vote result in the Senate Source: AAP

Published 5 December 2017 at 2:27pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 2:37pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Federal parliament is poised to legalise same-sex marriage during the final sittings of the year.

But the prime minister says he'll back changes to the legislation to allow for a number of religious protections.

Sonja Heydeman reports.

