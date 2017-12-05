The PM backs religious protections in same-sex marriage bill

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The PM backs religious protections in same-sex marriage billPlay04:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A man holds a rainbow flag as he celebrates after watching the marriage vote result in the Senate Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.19MB)Published 5 December 2017 at 2:27pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 2:37pmBy Sonja HeydemanPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Federal parliament is poised to legalise same-sex marriage during the final sittings of the year.Published 5 December 2017 at 2:27pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 2:37pmBy Sonja HeydemanPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut the prime minister says he'll back changes to the legislation to allow for a number of religious protections.Sonja Heydeman reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul