The PM Unveils New Ministry

Mr Turnbull says he has picked a line-up that has focused on the future, on policies that will encourage innovation and enterprise, and secure Australia's prosperity as a 21st century economy.
Prime Minister Turnbull was forced to reshuffle his cabinet after the resignation of three ministers. Source: AAP
Published 15 February 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled what he's called a "dynamic" new ministerial team. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces his new cabinet during a press conference in Sydney (AAP)
