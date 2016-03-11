SBS Filipino

The role of social media in the coming May 2016 elections



Published 11 March 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 11 March 2016 at 2:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
These days' social media has become a part of almost everyone's daily activities. We ask social media expert from De La Salle University, Associate Professor Cheryl Soriano what will be social media’s role in the coming May elections Image: Cheryl Soriano (supplied)

Cheryl Soriano's research focuses on the social and political implications new media, particularly in the context of cultural activists and marginalized populations.  









