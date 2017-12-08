SBS Filipino

The third culture, a unique kind of identity

J Fernandez

Joedel Fernandez, Ateneo de Manila University on 'third culture', born in the Philippines, raised in Saipan, she discovered she belonged to a 'third culture' Source: SBS Filipino

Published 8 December 2017 at 5:24pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 5:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Ateneo de Manila University's Joedel Fernandez talks about the third culture, how children born in one country, raised in a different country form their own identity

Joedel Fernandez was a participant of the recently concluded International Research Forum on the Philippines 2017 by the Filipino Australian Student Council  of Victoria (FASTCO) and the Philippines Australia Studies Centre at The La Trobe University 

