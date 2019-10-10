SBS Filipino

The threat of cyber crime in Australia

Cyber crime is an evolving threat for individuals and businesses

Cyber crime is an evolving threat for individuals and businesses

Published 10 October 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 12:51pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New data shows Australians are reporting cyber security incidents every 10 minutes and it’s costing Australian businesses $29 billion each year.

