The US to hold a second summit with North Korea

US North Korea Summit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media outside the White House Source: AP

Published 20 January 2019 at 11:25am, updated 20 January 2019 at 11:43am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The White House says U-S President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un at the end of February. A location for the meeting is yet to be announced.

