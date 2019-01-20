The US to hold a second summit with North Korea

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media outside the White House Source: AP
Published 20 January 2019 at 11:25am, updated 20 January 2019 at 11:43am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The White House says U-S President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un at the end of February. A location for the meeting is yet to be announced.
