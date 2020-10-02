‘The weight is heavy’: International students continue to face a great deal of challenges

Highlights Employability, financial and mental stress continue to be the major concerns of international students

Study Melbourne student ambassador Kimberly Mitchiko says international students like her are facing a great deal of challenges since the start of the pandemic and the weight has been heavy since then.





During the roundtable discussion with the Victorian Multicultural Commission, Ms Mitchiko says she was able to voice out the issues faced by the international student community.





“I had the opportunity to voice out and identify the current challenges faced by international students during the roundtable discussion with Vivienne Nguyen, Chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission and Bwe Thay, Deputy Chair of Victorian Multicultural Commission. It was a good chance to provide insights and seek potential solutions on how the government can help international students.”





Problems that international students face this pandemic

Ms Mitchiko says a high competition in employability is one of the major concerns of the international students.





“Many Australian citizens have lost their jobs and the case is no different with temporary visa holders. International students are in a very tough spot given that as we push through COVID normal, there will be a high competition in employability between the citizens and temporary visa holders and of course, Australia’s priority will be its citizens.”





She adds graduating students who are looking into pathway are also anxious because the pathway is not very clear at this stage.





On the other hand, some students are also facing financial stress when it comes to paying their tuition fees.





“Student visa holders are aware of their financial responsibilities and obligations but education providers are not being considerate about the fact that the pandemic has been affecting everyone’s livelihood.”





She adds all they want is for education providers to give them more time, concession or discount since they are doing more online classes nowadays.





“Students are only asking for more time and concession to be available because the value of education provided right now is not worth the thousands of dollars international students are paying."





Ms Mitchiko reveals that many students are also being threatened to be reported to the immigration for their enrolment and visa to be cancelled.





“Money and years of education has been invested just for international students’ visa and enrolment to be cancelled at this time of pandemic."





Mental stress is another major problem that international students undergo, says Ms Mitchiko.





The cost for mental health consultations in Australia are expensive, some students choose to spend their money for food rather than paying for mental health support.











What's being done so far?

Ms Mitchiko says the Victorian Multicultural Commission heard the concerns of the international students and they are doing everything in their power to address it.





“They heard the concern of the international students and they said they will lobby this to the right organisations and they will make a policy that would benefit international students."





Ms Mitchiko believes that although plans and actions will not be immediately addressed, she trusts that potential solutions will be in place in no time.





