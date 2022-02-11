There is forever in true love: Juan and Cora's 66 years of love story

Highlights Juan and Cora met in Taguig, Philippines where they became a couple, got married and started a family.

They have five children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

They promise to love each other until life finally sunsets on them.

After more than six decades, the couple still adores and looks at each other with so much respect, admiration, and loyalty.





They hope that they could still witness their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and become successful in their lives.





Now based in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, at the border of ACT, Juan and Cora live next to their daughter’s family and enjoy the company of kids – the fruits of their beautiful union and inspiring love story.





I saw Cora by the window

Juan, 90, and Cora, 89, first met in Taguig, Philippines, where Cora was visiting her family in the city, summer of 1949. As Juan and his friends were walking past Cora’s aunt’s house, the then young man saw Cora sitting by the window watching the bustling street. Juan, at that moment, knew that Cora was special.





“I was walking with friends when I saw a young, beautiful lady staring outside her window. She caught my attention straight away and I was persistent to know her,” Juan recalled.





Juan graduated from Mapua Institute of Technology with an engineering degree; Cora posed for a photo while visiting her relatives in Taguig Source: Roger Bernabe





Since Juan knew almost everyone in town, it dawned on him instantly that Cora was a visitor. He incessantly asked around and tried to set up a meeting with her. Cora, on the other hand, also saw Juan that day and was instantly attracted to him. To her, it was love at first sight. But she didn’t pay much attention and brushed the quick encounter off.





The young, dashing man from Taguig was in luck and the cherubs were on his favour as he was able to meet Cora in person through common friends and eventually became romantically involved with each other.





“Being together in the late ‘40s was very different from how it is today. It was very strict and traditional then, so Juan and I mostly corresponded in letters and were only permitted to go to church together,” Cora recounted.





Sometimes the young couple would sneak a trip to the movie house or dine at nearby restaurants so they could spend more quality time together.





After seven years of being in a relationship, Juan and Cora decided to elope so they could get married. The young couple, who were 23 and 22 at that time, went to Cora’s aunt house and settled there while convincing their families that they were ready for marriage.





Juan and Cora on their wedding day in 1956 Source: Roger Bernabe





At first, Cora’s parents were against Juan because of his reputation of being a “ladies’ man” and he was just too young to start a family. But because the parents witnessed how the two were very much in love; eventually, the parents of both parties agreed, and a wedding was organised in January 1956.





We packed our bags and travelled to Tonga

Juan was a responsible and excellent provider. He worked at the Department of Public Works and Highway and Araneta enterprises in the Philippines as an electrical and mechanical engineer, while Cora looked after their four young children: Corina, Evelyn, Ronnie and Roger.





The partnership was working very well and the family of six were able to cope daily. But Juan thought he couldn’t provide the best future for his children if he stayed in the Philippines.





To provide a better life for his young family, he applied for jobs overseas and was offered to work in an electric company in Tonga, a small country in the Pacific Islands.





The Bernabes leaving the Philippines, enroute to Tonga, in 1968 Source: Roger Bernabe





The Bernabes left the Philippines in 1968 and started anew in Tonga. But it wasn’t easy in the beginning, especially for the children who didn’t have friends and with not much to do.





“Tonga was like a ghost town when we arrived because Sunday in those days was considered sacred when shops, markets, public transport were all shut. Nobody was allowed to work. Everyone was in church. It was very quiet – an interesting first day in our new homeland,” Cora vividly reminisced.





It took a while before the family fully settled – and in Tonga – their youngest child Robert was born.





Juan and Cora with their five children in Tonga Source: Roger Bernabe





Juan, although struggling at first, was feeling good about their decision to move overseas. He attributes his success in Tonga to his supportive wife and loving children.





“Cora did an excellent job making a home while I was busy working. My job took much of my time because we were building the infrastructure to provide electricity to the entire island,” Juan shared.





Cora taking care of their five children in Tonga while Juan works at the electric company Source: Roger Bernabe





Juan was the General Manager of the Tonga Electric Power Board and enjoyed the benefits of sending his children to good schools and universities in Fiji and New Zealand.





Because of Juan’s impressive development plans, which provided stable power on the island, the Tongan and British governments started to recognise him and celebrated his expertise and contributions.





“I was very fortunate that the Tongan government looked after my family. They sent my children to good universities and even offered them jobs in the government after completing their degrees. I couldn’t ask for more,” Juan said.





Juan with the King of Tonga in 1974 during the opening of the new power station of the Tonga Electric Power Board Source: Roger Bernabe





The couple were invited twice to join Queen Elizabeth II in her yacht, the Royal Yacht Britannia, in 1971 and 1977. Juan will never forget these two significant encounters with the Queen and Prince Phillip, a highlight of his career.





He never thought they would experience something like it in their lifetime, which made him appreciate the support of his family even more.





But their stay in Tonga ended when their eldest daughter Corina married an Australian national, and one by one, their children started to build families of their own.





Juan and Cora migrated to Australia in 1987.





The secret to Juan and Cora’s 66 years of marriage

In January 2022, Juan and Cora celebrated their 66 years as a married couple, something that many people hope to achieve.





The couple said that their faith and their children are the reasons they managed to stay together this long.





“We are blessed that our children all became good people and we never really separated from each other until such time they went on to marry their partners,” Cora emotionally shared.





“I believe that my family, strong as a unit, made me and Juan healthy, content and fulfilled individuals. My children are our happiness.”





Their children now look after Juan and Cora, ensuring that all their needs are provided. Cora can’t thank God enough for their caring children and their partners, who drive them to hospital appointments and bring groceries for their weekly food and essential supplies.





“I think one of the reasons why we live this long is because none of our family has given us stress. They are all very helpful and concerned about us. We are beyond grateful to them,” Juan said.





In celebration of their 60 th marriage in 2016, Cora requested their local parish, St Raphael’s church in Queanbeyan, to bless their union. They weren’t after a big fanfare, but to their surprise, the parish priest informed the Vatican and shared the story of their successful marriage.





Juan and Cora received a certificate of blessing from Pope Francis to commemorate their 60 th anniversary. It was presented to them after the Sunday mass service.





Juan and Cora while receiving a certificate of blessing and congratulatory message from Pope Francis at St Raphael’s Church in Queanbeyan, New South Wales Source: Roger Bernabe





Besides the Pope’s blessing, they also received congratulatory messages from Queen Elizabeth II, the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on their 65 th anniversary last year.





Congratulatory messages from His Holiness Pope Francis,HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Governor-General David Hurley AC, DSC, FTSE, and PM Scott Morrison Source: Roger Bernabe





When asked what advice they could give to couples who wish to reach a similar relationship milestone, Cora said to fix every problem together, always understand each other especially in challenging times, and be patient and forgiving all the time. Faith in God should be the centre of the relationship.





Juan, on the other hand, said that being loyal to your partner goes a very long way. Besides love for your spouse, you also need to love your children just as much and try your hardest to give the best life you could give them.





Their vow to each other

The Bernabe family now has 39 members including their in-laws and grandchildren’s partners.





We enjoy the company of the kids in our family, who grab our hands for blessings [or the concept of “ pagmamano ” in the Philippines] and we teach them how to speak Tagalog even if they respond in English,” Juan and Cora shared with brimming joy and pride.





The entire Bernabe clan, including their in-laws and grandchildren’s partners Source: Roger Bernabe





Juan and Cora’s love for each another has truly blossomed into becoming a successful union grounded in faith, respect and loyalty.





Like the promise they made in their wedding 66 years ago, Juan’s commitment to Cora remained the same, and that is to never abandon her and continue to love her until his last breath.



