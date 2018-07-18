SBS Filipino

Think outside the box, museums as learning spaces

author Ethel Villafranca

making museums a fun place to learn

Published 18 July 2018 at 4:21pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 4:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Learning should be fun, exploring new ideas and history outside the classroom is definitely a fun way to learn. Ethel Villafranca tells us how our learning spaces need not be confined in the classroom and how a visit to your local museum can be a fun-filled learning experience. Ethel Villafranca is the editor and one of the authors of "Making Museums Work: A Zero-In Handbook", a collection of essays on how to run sustainable museums in the context of contemporary space and how to address the ever changing needs of the public.

