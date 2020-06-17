'Thinking of you'

There has never been a more important time to let our loved ones know how important they are than today.
highlights
- While many remain digitally connected, three in five Australians prefer receiving a handwritten note
- Australians purchase an average of 22 cards per year
- 14 June to 21 June is
'You can't really compare the joy to receiving a handwritten note, that takes time and time is such a precious thing' says Eulinid Stevenson from Australian Greeting Card Association
