'Thinking of you'

'Thinking of you' a simple hand written message can make a huge difference in someone's life. Source: Getty/Olivier Truan Photography

Published 17 June 2020 at 4:06pm, updated 17 June 2020 at 4:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While the pandemic has kept us apart, we can always stay connected.

Available in other languages
There has never been a more important time to let our loved ones know how important they are than today.

 

highlights

  • While many remain digitally connected, three in five Australians prefer receiving a handwritten note   
  • Australians purchase an average of 22 cards per year
  • 14 June to 21 June is 
    Thinking of You Week
'You can't really compare the joy to receiving a handwritten note, that takes time and time is such a precious thing' says Eulinid Stevenson from Australian Greeting Card Association  

Counsellor on high-functioning depression in the Filipino community



