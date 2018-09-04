SBS Filipino

Third Forum on China-Africa Co-operation takes place in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets African leaders

Published 4 September 2018 at 1:26pm, updated 4 September 2018 at 1:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Presidents and prime ministers from across the African continent are in Beijing ahead for the third Forum on China-Africa Co-operation. Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets African leaders (Getty)

The last time the summit was held three years ago, China's President Xi Jinping pledged more than US$60 billion in loans and assistance to Africa.

This time leaders and their ministers are anticipating another windfall.

