This Bamboo House is becoming sturdier as it grows old

Bamboo House restaurant

Published 19 April 2018 at 2:26pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 2:31pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Few Filipino restaurants open -- and then close later -- in Adelaide, but Bamboo House, opened in the late '90s in the northern suburb of Ingle Farm, seems to be growing and becoming more popular not just among Filipino-Australians. Image: Bamboo House restaurant (Facebook/Bamboo House Adelaide)

South Australia contributor Norma Hennessy talks to the owner, Rosalie Racela, and asks for her recipe of success.

