This Independence Day, Filipinos take on the everesting challenge

For cycling enthusiast and advocate Joey Hidalgo cycling has completely changed his life. It brings him insurmountable joy. Cycling has also helped him in achieving a clear mind and discipline to enable him to achieve his life goals.





'One-third of our life is devoted to work. How much do we dedicate to our well-being? We only dedicate an hour or if we are lucky thirty minutes a day. Technically that investment in our time for our health, and our mental health makes a lot of difference in the long run.' Joey Hidalgo,

on how cycling can help us achieve a healthy body, mind, and overall well-being.