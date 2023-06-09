This Independence Day, Filipinos take on the everesting challenge

Key Points
- The challenge is to complete and cycle an uphill climb to 8,848 meters, the equivalent height of Mt Everest.
- The Independence Day bike ride started in 2022.
- Around 50 cyclists from Australia, Philippines, United Kingdom, USA and Taiwan have registered for the June 12 ride.
For cycling enthusiast and advocate Joey Hidalgo cycling has completely changed his life. It brings him insurmountable joy. Cycling has also helped him in achieving a clear mind and discipline to enable him to achieve his life goals.
'One-third of our life is devoted to work. How much do we dedicate to our well-being? We only dedicate an hour or if we are lucky thirty minutes a day. Technically that investment in our time for our health, and our mental health makes a lot of difference in the long run.' Joey Hidalgo, on how cycling can help us achieve a healthy body, mind, and overall well-being.
LISTEN TO
Pinoy bikers ride for mental health
SBS Filipino
08/06/202210:45
LISTEN TO
Epic bike ride of her life: 240 kilometres at the Great Ocean and Otway Classic Ride
SBS Filipino
21/05/202109:28