This Pinoy musician calls for the preservation of distinct Filipino values

Rene Tinapay

Published 20 June 2020 at 1:54pm
By Annalyn Violata
From folk songs to his own compositions, this Filipino musician seeks to enrich and preserve the good values he grew up to know.

Highlights
  • There are many traits, such as creativity, that are inherent to many Filipinos that we continue to see in today's generation.
  • We can use our creativity to preserve the unique Filipino values like kissing the hands of our elders and showing our respect to them.
  • Through his original songs and music, Rene Tinapay seeks to help promote the Filipino culture.
Rene Tinapay was still in high school when he started writing his own songs. Simple lyrics talking about his love for family to social issues until he got busy doing gigs featuring cover songs.

In 2010, Mr. Tinapay revisited his original compositions. ""Meron akong kanta, 'yung "Mano Po", tungkol sa nakagisnan natin na pagmamano bilang paggalang sa mga nakatatanda, na ngayon ay halos hindi na ginagawa ng mga kabataan," shares the musician.



(I have a song, called " Mano Po", it talk about kissing the hands of our elders to show our respect to them. Unfortunately we seldom see this anymore, in particular with the younger generations.)

Call for change, cultural preservation through poems and music



