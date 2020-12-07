This Western Sydney dad teaches his children the Filipino tradition of making Christmas lanterns

Highlights Original Filipino ornaments such as the parol are symbols of every Pinoy family's joy during the Christmas season.

Many Filipinos like Adrian Asilo want to continue the Filipino unique Christmas celebration.

Family being together is the centre of every celebration, which every Filipino brings with them wherever they are in the world.

"First time kong gumawa ng Pinoy na parol dito sa Australia. Naisipan ko lang gumawa ng parol kasi para bang nami-miss ko ang Pilipinas lalo na ang aking pamilya doon," shares Adrian Asilo.





The last time Adrian's whole family was in the Philippines was in 2016.





The father, originally from Oriental Mindoro, also took the opportunity to teach his two children how to make a traditional 'Pinoy parol'.





Parol, a true symbol of the Filipino Christmas





Mr Asilo vividly remembers his younger years and how to make the Pinoy lanterns.





"Noong high school, ang mga bata may Practical Arts subject, tapos tuwing malapit na ‘yung Pasko, talagang nire-require na gumawa ng parol. So, kanya-kanyang design. Nakakatuwa at nakaka-miss ‘yung mga ganu’n pag naaalala mo ang kabataan mo."





Traditional Filipino parol made from bamboo stick and wrapped with colourful cellophane. Source: Adrian Asilo





"Nakakita ako ng 1-meter dried bamboo sa isang store. I cut them into pieces to form the parol frame… tapos meron dito ‘yung nabibili na cellophane na parang pambalot ng yema, so ‘yun yung ginamit ko na pambalot sa parol. Para naman sa buntot ng parol, meron ‘yung parang tissue paper pero actually para siyang papel de hapon sa atin."





A Filipino tradition that lives on





Though he describes his lanterns as ordinary, he was surprised to see how people reacted when he posted the finish product on social media. Many were interested and asked him if he sells them.





He says, "I just want my children to know what and how it was when we were young every time Christmas comes and how to make the real Filipino lantern."











Passing on to the younger generation the art of making Pinoy parols Source: Adrian Asilo





"Ginawa ko lang ‘yun para ipakita ko sa mga anak ko na ganito ang tradisyon natin sa Pilipinas, gumagawa ng parol at saka kung papaano gumawa ng parol. Pero may ilan akong kaibigan na pinagbigyan ko at iginawa ko sila ng parol."





Families get-together





The Asilo family moved to Australia in 2002. And for almost two decades that they have been here, the Filipino Christmas spirit remains.





More than any Christmas tradition, the family ggathering is what he wants to pass on to his two young sons.





"Number 1 talaga is ‘yung tradisyon natin ‘yung gathering ng buong pamilya tuwing Pasko, ‘Yung parang tuwing Pasko meron tayong laging parang mini-reunion, magsasama-sama at mag-eenjoy, especially ng Noche Buena."





Adrian Asilo with wife Rhea and two children, Arden and Geoff. Source: Supplied





"Dito sa Australia, dahil kami lang na mag-anak ang naririto at saka may auntie kami, at ‘yung buong pamilya ko ay nasa Pilipinas talaga lahat, nami-miss ko rin sila," says Adrian.





Thanks to a group of Filipino friends who make their Christmas celebrations here in Australia merry.





"Siguro may 5 families ‘yun. Minsan may kanya-kanya kaming assignment every year, halimbawa sa bahay namin gagawin ‘yung Christmas Party, then next year, sa iba naman ang naka-toka na host Filipino family para sa celebration," narrates Mr. Asilo.





