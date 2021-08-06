This year's Census is easier for deaf and blind Australians

Highlights The Australian Bureau of Statistics has implemented technological upgrades to the website.

Users can now listen to Census questions on the website and access audio links which provide further explanations.

The deaf and hard of hearing community is also benefiting with more than 60 Online videos featuring instructions in Australian Sign Language

In the past they've found it harder to participate in the national survey, compared to other Australians, particularly when it comes to lodging forms online.





That concern taken on board by the Australian Bureau of Statistics which this year launched a rollout of assistive technologies to make the experience far easier.





"The key challenge that people who are blind have is that we have to rely on other people to do it. With the changes that the Census has made in that ensuring that all their formats are accessible means that me and other people who are blind or with low vision can participate just like everybody else in the community."





