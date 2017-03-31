Thousands could be at risk of thunderstorm-asthma attack

Image: Katie Dower taking a puff on her inhaler (SBS)
Published 31 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

New research warns thousands of Australians could be at risk of a thunderstorm-asthma attack, with many allergy sufferers unaware they are even susceptible to the condition. Researchers are calling for a widespread awareness campaign to prevent any recurrence of the asthma storm that killed nine people in Melbourne last year.
