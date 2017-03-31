SBS Filipino

Thousands could be at risk of thunderstorm-asthma attack

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_656571.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research warns thousands of Australians could be at risk of a thunderstorm-asthma attack, with many allergy sufferers unaware they are even susceptible to the condition. Researchers are calling for a widespread awareness campaign to prevent any recurrence of the asthma storm that killed nine people in Melbourne last year.

Published 31 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Katie Dower taking a puff on her inhaler (SBS)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul