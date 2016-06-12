SBS Filipino

Thousands gather to bid emotional farewell to Muhammad Ali

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_507347.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2016 at 2:51pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A multi-faith memorial service has been held at a sports stadium in the United States city of Louisville, Kentucky, to honour the life of boxer Muhammad Ali. Image: Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the memorial service for Muhammad Ali. (AAP)

Published 12 June 2016 at 2:51pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The three-time world heavyweight champion and rights activist died earlier this month due to complications linked to his long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January