Thousands gather to bid emotional farewell to Muhammad Ali

The three-time world heavyweight champion and rights activist died earlier this month due to complications linked to his long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Published 12 June 2016 at 2:51pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A multi-faith memorial service has been held at a sports stadium in the United States city of Louisville, Kentucky, to honour the life of boxer Muhammad Ali. Image: Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the memorial service for Muhammad Ali. (AAP)
Published 12 June 2016 at 2:51pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share