Thousands more blood and plasma donations needed

Highlights The Australian Red Cross is in need of an additional 22,000 blood and plasma donors over the next fortnight

The particular blood groups the Red Cross are after are O negative, A negative, A positive and B negative

31,000 donations are needed every week across Australia to help patients

A blood or plasma donation can change someone's life - or even save it; so when the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood notice stock is low, there is a cause for concern.











There have been thousands fewer donations at a crucial time, after elective surgeries have been put on hold nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic hit.





That means the hospital demand for blood and blood products is up 7 per cent compared to the same time last year.





Ms Stone says that Australians are usually great at stepping up to give blood





But what are also needed are donors from multicultural backgrounds.






















