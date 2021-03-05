SBS Filipino

Thousands more blood and plasma donations needed

James Harrison, 81, making his last blood donation in Sydney, Australia.

James Harrison, 81, making his last blood donation in Sydney, Australia. Source: Tara Delia/Australian Red Cross Blood Service

Published 5 March 2021 at 12:30pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 1:51pm
By Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for thousands more blood and plasma donations over the next fortnight. The number of donors has dropped significantly in comparison to this time last year at the height of the pandemic.

Highlights
  • The Australian Red Cross is in need of an additional 22,000 blood and plasma donors over the next fortnight
  • The particular blood groups the Red Cross are after are O negative, A negative, A positive and B negative
  • 31,000 donations are needed every week across Australia to help patients
A blood or plasma donation can change someone’s life - or even save it; so when the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood notice stock is low, there is a cause for concern.

 

There have been thousands fewer donations at a crucial time, after elective surgeries have been put on hold nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

That means the hospital demand for blood and blood products is up 7 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Ms Stone says that Australians are usually great at stepping up to give blood 

But what are also needed are donors from multicultural backgrounds.

 

 

 

