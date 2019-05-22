SBS Filipino

Thousands of Australians unaware they have high blood pressure

A GP checks a patient’s blood pressure Source: AAP

Published 22 May 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 22 May 2019 at 3:37pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

Thousands of Australians could have high blood pressure and not know it, even though they've been tested at their GPs. A new study has found current testing for hypertension can be inaccurate.

