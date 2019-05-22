Thousands of Australians unaware they have high blood pressure

A GP checks a patient’s blood pressure Source: AAP
Published 22 May 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 22 May 2019 at 3:37pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Thousands of Australians could have high blood pressure and not know it, even though they've been tested at their GPs. A new study has found current testing for hypertension can be inaccurate.
