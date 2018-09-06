SBS Filipino

Thousands of childcare workers strike over pay

Childcare workers protesting in Melbourne

Published 6 September 2018 at 12:47pm, updated 6 September 2018 at 12:51pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Thousands of childcare workers have walked off the job around the country demanding equal pay. Image: Childcare workers protesting in Melbourne (SBS)

They say their wages are as low as 22 dollars an hour and well below teaching counterparts in the education system.

