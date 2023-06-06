Thousands of Filipinos in Brisbane joined in the celebration of Bayanihan Day

Key Points
- Thousands of people flocked to Kingston Butter Factory in Logan City, Queensland on Saturday to witness the revival of Bayanihan event, presented by the Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc.
- Many Filipinos were delighted with the continuation of celebrations that honor the Independence of the Philippines.
- The joyous event highlighted by the much-awaited moving of the traditional "bahay kubo," where the spirit of bayanihan was successfully carried out.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Libu-libong Pinoy sa Brisbane, nakisaya sa Bayanihan Day
SBS Filipino
06/06/202306:11