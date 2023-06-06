Thousands of Filipinos in Brisbane joined in the celebration of Bayanihan Day

BAYANIHAN QLD

Volunteers and community leaders at the bahay kubo ceremony

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Filipinos in Queensland celebrated and commemorated the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence during the annual Bayanihan Day.

Key Points
  • Thousands of people flocked to Kingston Butter Factory in Logan City, Queensland on Saturday to witness the revival of Bayanihan event, presented by the Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc.
  • Many Filipinos were delighted with the continuation of celebrations that honor the Independence of the Philippines.
  • The joyous event highlighted by the much-awaited moving of the traditional "bahay kubo," where the spirit of bayanihan was successfully carried out.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
BAYANIHAN FILIPINO QLD image

Libu-libong Pinoy sa Brisbane, nakisaya sa Bayanihan Day

SBS Filipino

06/06/202306:11
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CRISEL SANTOS PHOTO

Students Struggle with Financial Burden of Unpaid Work Placements

ph army 1 (2).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 6 June

kal2.jpg

Filipino community in Adelaide to celebrate Independence Day through the Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023

Thumbnail.png

First-time taxpayers navigate confusion and changes in preparing Income Tax Return