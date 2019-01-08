SBS Filipino

Threat to keep US government partially shut for months or even years

SBS Filipino

Trump speaks in Rose Garden

President Donald Trump speaking at Rose Garden of White House Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 10:19am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Donald Trump has threatened to keep the US government partially shut for months or even years.

Published 8 January 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 10:19am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom