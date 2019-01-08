Threats and promises as China's President urges reunifiation with Taiwan

President Xi Jinping gives messages to compatriots in Taiwan Source: Getty Images
Published 8 January 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 8 January 2019 at 10:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging Taiwan to accept a reunification plan with China, a proposition Taiwan's president has labelled "unacceptable."
