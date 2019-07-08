Three men arrested in Western Sydney after plotting terror attacks

Police raid at a Greenacre home Source: AAP
Published 8 July 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 9 July 2019 at 2:28pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Three people have been arrested over an alleged terror plot following raids across western Sydney. The arrests follow a 12-month investigation targeting a group of people police alleges support the IS terrorist organisation.
