SBS Filipino

Three signs you're about to be ghosted

SBS Filipino

Ghosting is a common dating problem

Ghosting is a common dating problem Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2021 at 5:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:34pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS

If you have dated in the past years, for sure you are not new to the term 'ghosting'. Many men and women experience 'ghosting' at least maybe once in their lifetime. Let's explore the tell-tale signs that you're about to be ghosted.

Published 19 March 2021 at 5:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:34pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS
SBS Filipino's love down under segment talks about 'ghosting' which became a popular topic recently in the Philippines.

Ghosting is a common dating problem and it happens when someone stops answering your texts or calls without an explanation. Ghosting is in a nutshell, a rejection, only without the finality.

What's difficult about ghosting is that when one do not get the closure, even something casual can feel so much worse. Not having an answer prevents a person from moving forward making them stir in that confusion for long.

Advertisement
Here are some obvious signs that you should not ignore.

Three signs you're about to be ghosted

The person has never reached out in days after a few dates

If you find that getting a conversation with them is all of the sudden very difficult, that's not a good sign. 

Corona and the closure cause a significant increase in the demand for psychological support around Australia
Corona and the closure cause a significant increase in the demand for psychological support around Australia Source: AAP / David Cheskin/PA Wire


 

You're on the 'seen zone'

If they take many hours to text back or respond with one-word answers and don't seem too interested in keeping a conversation going. These are signs you are not a priority.

emotionally unavailable
emotionally unavailable Source: Getty Images


 

The person becomes emotionally unavailable

If they suddenly become distant and do not engage in conversation, or cannot keep an eye contact during your dates, then it's a sign they're about to ghost you.

Bottom line is, there is no logical or acceptable excuse for ghosting. Every person is worthy of respect and love.

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?