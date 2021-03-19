SBS Filipino's love down under segment talks about ' ghosting' which became a popular topic recently in the Philippines .





Ghosting is a common dating problem and it happens when someone stops answering your texts or calls without an explanation. Ghosting is in a nutshell, a rejection, only without the finality.





What's difficult about ghosting is that when one do not get the closure, even something casual can feel so much worse. Not having an answer prevents a person from moving forward making them stir in that confusion for long.





Here are some obvious signs that you should not ignore.





Three signs you're about to be ghosted

The person has never reached out in days after a few dates





If you find that getting a conversation with them is all of the sudden very difficult, that's not a good sign.





You're on the 'seen zone'





If they take many hours to text back or respond with one-word answers and don't seem too interested in keeping a conversation going. These are signs you are not a priority.





The person becomes emotionally unavailable





If they suddenly become distant and do not engage in conversation, or cannot keep an eye contact during your dates, then it's a sign they're about to ghost you.





Bottom line is, there is no logical or acceptable excuse for ghosting. Every person is worthy of respect and love.





