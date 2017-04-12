SBS Filipino

Tillerson points to Italian village in warning on war crimes

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_664009.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations are looking to put greater pressure on Russia to stop its support of the Syrian government. The G7 ministers are meeting in Italy, with the issue of Syria firmly atop their agenda after last week's deadly gas attack and the subsequent United States missile strike in response.

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Rex Tillerson at a commemoration in Sant'Anna di Stazzema (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul