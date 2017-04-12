Tillerson points to Italian village in warning on war crimes

Image: Rex Tillerson at a commemoration in Sant'Anna di Stazzema (AAP)
Published 12 April 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations are looking to put greater pressure on Russia to stop its support of the Syrian government. The G7 ministers are meeting in Italy, with the issue of Syria firmly atop their agenda after last week's deadly gas attack and the subsequent United States missile strike in response.
Published 12 April 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share