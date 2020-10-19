Tired of online meetings? Here's why.

Highlights While communication is limited online, information can get overwhelming.

There is paranoia involved in online communication.

Face-to-face interaction still provides the connection people want.

In as much as we pride ourselves in our ability to multi-task, Sydney-based psychotherapist Manna Maniago shares that our brains weren't designed to do several things at once.





"The brain tries to maximise everything that is going on and it can get tiring, especially when communication over, [let's say,] Zoom is limited," she shares.











Communication requires body language, facial expressions and speech; and while online video meetings can provide all three, technological limitations prevent them from being as effective.





"Listening to the other person speak and looking at his or her cues, and the fact that we're conscious of how we look, we tend to second-guess if we're understanding correctly. This can be taxing on the brain."





"We can also get paranoid subconsciously because there may be physical distractions on either your end or from the other person's. When the other person looks to the side or doesn't look at the screen, you may feel like you're not being heard."





Aside from potential paranoia, Manna shares that lack of co-regulation plays a part in the fatigue.





"There's nothing like in-person connection."





"There's this term - co-regulation. It means that if a person is feeling confused or happy, you'll have more of a feel of that emotion in person. The environment shifts depending on the mood. You'll be able to react more appropriately when you're able to gauge feelings more effectively."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily