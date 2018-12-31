SBS Filipino

'Tokhang', fake news and other trending words for 2018

SBS Filipino

Word of the year

Writer Mark Angeles and "tokhang" Source: Virgilio Labial

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2018 at 1:05pm, updated 31 December 2018 at 1:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Fake news" widely spread across the world wide web for 2018. So prevalent that even some of the big names in the Philippines have fallen prey to sharing them. Other than fake news, “dengvaxia,” “quo warranto,” “federalismo,” “foodie,” “tokhang“ “dilawan,” “train,” among others — made headlines that had become part of Filipino society's mainstream discussion. But, the word “Tokhang” was triumphant for 2018.

Published 31 December 2018 at 1:05pm, updated 31 December 2018 at 1:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the Philippine linguistic conference Sawikaan 2018, “tokhang” won as this year’s Word of the Year.

In front of about 200 students, academicians and literary critics, writer Mark Angeles, defended for "Tokhang" to be this year's most talk-about buzzword as adjudged by Filipinas Institute of Translation, UPD Information Office and the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

Angeles, who is also a part-time teacher, shares how he defended 2018's Word of the Year and also talks about the origins of the words "fake news" and "dengvaxia" taking the second and third most place respectively and "foodie" as audience choice.

Sawikaan 2018
Writer Mark Angeles (front, standing) in defense of "tokhang." (Photo by Virgilio Labial) Source: Virgilio Labial


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom