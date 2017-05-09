SBS Filipino

"Too expensive" declares a Filipino nurse about the new parental visa

Published 10 May 2017 at 7:26am, updated 12 May 2017 at 8:05am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A Filipino nurse who desires to bring her mother to Australia, commented that the new temporary sponsored visa for parents is too expensive, compared to the present annual renewal system. Image: Philippine passport (SBS)

She added that the new cost is on top of the private insurance they are already paying.

The temporary sponsored parent visa is designed to allow the parents of Australians to spend longer periods of time with their children in Australia without placing additional burden on Australia's health care system.

This new visa arrangement does not replace the existing Parent category visas.

For more details of the new visa, please go to  https://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Visi/temporary-sponsored-visa-parents

 

