"Too expensive" declares a Filipino nurse about the new parental visa

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

She added that the new cost is on top of the private insurance they are already paying.





The temporary sponsored parent visa is designed to allow the parents of Australians to spend longer periods of time with their children in Australia without placing additional burden on Australia's health care system.





This new visa arrangement does not replace the existing Parent category visas.





For more details of the new visa, please go to https://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Visi/temporary-sponsored-visa-parents











Related story Government reveals new parental visas





























