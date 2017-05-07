SBS Filipino

Government reveals new parental visas

Published 8 May 2017 at 9:11am
By James Elton Pym
Source: SBS
SBS has obtained information about a new government visa program that will allow people to pay tens of thousands of dollars for their migrant parents to come to Australia. Image: Parliament of Australia (AAP)

In the Turnbull Government's latest immigration shakeup, parents will be allowed to visit for up to ten years.

But as the government tries to tighten its budget, children will have to cover the costs of their parents' healthcare.





