Top 5 places in the Philippines for one adventurous Aussie

Exploring parts of Asia, Brendan of B Adventures Travel Vlogs has flown several times to some of the less popular places in the Philippines.





And if you love adventure like him, here are the top places in the Philippines he thinks you should try go to.





1. Coron, Palawan

Over the water or under, Coron is one place to go if you love diving, snorkeling and kayaking.





Underwater in Coron, Palawan (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Kayaking in Coron, Palawan (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





2. Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Puerto Princesa is known for the Puerto Princesa Underground River or Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park which was officially confirmed as one of the New7Wonders of Nature in January 28, 2012.





But, there is so much more to see in Puerto Princesa, there's Honday Bay among other islands including Dos Palmas Island and Cowrie Island where you can either just enjoy the view, learn to paddle or just do nothing at all.





Standing on Cowrie Island beach looking at surrounding islands (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Paddling at Dos Palmas Island Puerto Princesa (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Relaxing at Dos Palmas Island (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





3. Sagada, Mt. Province

Sagada is famous for its hanging coffins. But, apart from that, it is also known for its caves, waterfalls, limestone mountains, and hill-tribe atmosphere. Mountainous province of Sagada (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Though, Sagada is a place not easy to get to as it takes a lot of patient and long twisty and bumpy bus ride to get there. That's one adventure you'll never forget. You can also try the ride atop a jeepeney as shown in the photo below.





Riding atop a jeepney in Sagada (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Caving in Sagada (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Rock climbing in Sagada (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





4. Angeles City, Pampanga

City of Angeles is a first class highly urbanised city in the region of Central Luzon. Being only just a few hours outside Metro Manila, there's a lot of convenience available in the city but less crowded compared to Manila. Apart from the partying vibe of the city as many knew, there are a lot of outdoor activities in the area including shooting range sports or take a ATV/UTV driving lessons or head trekking to nearby Mt Pinatubo.





Try drive the off-road vehicle - the ATV (all-terrain vehicle or the UTV (utility vehicle or utility task vehicle) (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Shooting range sports (B Adventures Travel Vlogs)





5. Dumaguete City and surrounding islands and Oslob, Cebu





Dumaguete City is considered as a gateway and window to nearby cities and towns in Negros Oriental as well as to neighboring islands like Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Dapitan and Zamboanga among others.





Its nearness to these islands that make it a well-loved city for adventurous people. The town of Oslob in Cebu, known for its whale shark, is just a ferry-ride away.





There are also hidden treasures of adventure in Dumaguete City in itself. You can hike a mountain and cool off at the Casaroro Falls or take a deep breath of fresh air upon arriving at Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park at the small coastal town of Sibulan. A cottage near Forest Camp Resort & Park on side of a mountain in Valencia, on the way to Casaroro falls (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs Casaroro Falls (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Pulangbato Falls in Dumaguete (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs Oslob, Cebu (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs Try swim near a whale shark in Oslob, Cebu (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





6. And as a wild card, Brendan of B Adventures Travel Vlogs cited Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte as a must-see city in Mindanao





Just across Dumaguete City, a few hours by ferry, is the historically significant place of Dapitan City where Philippine national hero Jose Rizal was exiled by the Spaniards for his revolutionary activities.





Dapitan City is known as the "Shrine City in the Philippines." It is also home to Gloria's Fantasyland, the first amusement park in Mindanao. Gloria's Fantasyland in Dapitan (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





And in any travel to the Philippines, you can not get rid of the reality that there are a lot of beauty pageants happening around the country. Given the fact that the country was colonized by different countries bigger countries in the past, Filipinos' combination of heritage makes each Filipino unique and beautiful in their own little way complemented by their hospitality and friendliness.





Beauty pageant in Dapitan City (B Adventures Travel Vlogs) Source: B Adventures Travel Vlogs





Do you think you are up for an adventure and fun? As Philippine Department of Tourism's official slogan, "It's more fun in the Philippines".



