Tourism industry suffers as bushfire images are seen around the world

The Sydney Opera House is obscured by smoke haze from bushfires, Sydney, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2020 at 12:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Sonia Lal, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As catastrophic bushfires blaze across the country, the tourism industry is taking an enormous blow.
Published 10 January 2020 at 12:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Sonia Lal, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share