Towards a globalised multicultural society

Published 6 May 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez, Sani Kajtazi
Source: SBS
Following the success of 2012 Settlement Council of Australia Conference experts and representatives from various countries and communities have come together to build on current knowledge, experience and community participation towards a better globalised multicultural society. SBS's Sani Kajtazi is at the three day conference (5-7 May) Image: Minister Craig Laundy at SCOA conference with SBS's Sani Kajtazi (SBS)

