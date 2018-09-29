Travails of Subclass Visa 190 holders

Dave and Lori Saavedra Source: Supplied
Married couple Dave and Lori Saavedra migrated to Australia in 2016 under a skill nominated visa to start a new life together. Struggles and challenges confronted them as they set foot in a new country particularly in relationship and job hunting. The nurse and programmer from Sydney learnt important lessons and useful tips they’d like to impart to incoming migrants.
