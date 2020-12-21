Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's coronavirus outbreak

Just days out before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches and Greater Sydney, where a coronavirus cluster is continuing to grow.





The outbreak jumped to a total of 70 cases on Sunday after 30 new positive tests were returned overnight, with the source of the infections still unknown to authorities.





On Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the Northern Beaches area of Sydney would re-enter lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday.





Advertisement

"Essentially, we will be going back to the restrictions that were in place back in March, just for the local government area of the Northern Beaches," she said.



