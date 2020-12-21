SBS Filipino

Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's coronavirus outbreak

A public health message on Sydney's northern beaches

Sydney's northern beaches outbreak has grown by 30 to 70 cases, triggering interstate travel curbs. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 21 December 2020 at 11:54am, updated 21 December 2020 at 12:02pm
For anyone hoping to travel interstate these holidays, here is what you need to know about the current travel restrictions.

Just days out before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches and Greater Sydney, where a coronavirus cluster is continuing to grow.

The outbreak jumped to a total of 70 cases on Sunday after 30 new positive tests were returned overnight, with the source of the infections still unknown to authorities.

On Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the Northern Beaches area of Sydney would re-enter lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday.

"Essentially, we will be going back to the restrictions that were in place back in March, just for the local government area of the Northern Beaches," she said.

The shock spike in cases has prompted new rules for Sydneysiders and NSW residents hoping to travel interstate for the holidays.
 Here's what you need to know.


