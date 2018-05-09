SBS Filipino

Treasurer delivers budget with a view to the next election

SBS Filipino

Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his third Federal Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 5:15pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison sets out a budget he says will reward working Australians and back businesses.

Published 9 May 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 5:15pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom