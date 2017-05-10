Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down 2017 Federal Budget

Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down the 2017 Budget in Parliament (AAP)
Published 10 May 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:11pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has handed down his second Budget, promising that Australia's economy is "moving towards better days." He says the measures contained in his Budget are about making the "right choices, to secure better days ahead." But with tough welfare changes among his choices, this Budget may prove controversial
Published 10 May 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:11pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share