Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down 2017 Federal Budget

site_197_Filipino_681290.JPG

Published 10 May 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:11pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has handed down his second Budget, promising that Australia's economy is "moving towards better days." He says the measures contained in his Budget are about making the "right choices, to secure better days ahead." But with tough welfare changes among his choices, this Budget may prove controversial

Available in other languages
 Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down the 2017 Budget in Parliament (AAP)

