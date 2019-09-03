SBS Filipino

Treaty to mark 'new chapter' on Timor's independence anniversary

SBS Filipino

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shakes hands with East Timorese President Francisco Guterres

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shakes hands with East Timorese President Francisco Guterres Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2019 at 1:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:06pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of the world’s youngest countries, Timor-Leste is commemorating 20 years since its people voted for independence. Prime Minister Scott Morrison travelled to the island nation to mark the occasion, taking the opportunity to make a significant announcement with East Timorese officials.

Published 3 September 2019 at 1:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:06pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom