Treaty to mark 'new chapter' on Timor's independence anniversary

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shakes hands with East Timorese President Francisco Guterres Source: AP
Published 3 September 2019 at 1:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:06pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the world’s youngest countries, Timor-Leste is commemorating 20 years since its people voted for independence. Prime Minister Scott Morrison travelled to the island nation to mark the occasion, taking the opportunity to make a significant announcement with East Timorese officials.
