'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

In a statement, Malacanang Palace said the Filipino American star's award is in line with the country's efforts to promote Philippine tourism and "raise the country's global status."

Vanessa Hudgens, together with her mum, Gina and sister, Stella, enjoying the waters of the island of Palawan. Credit: Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram

The former High School Musical star is visiting the Philippines for the first time with her sister, Stella and Filipino mother, Gina, as she explores her Filipino roots and documents them in a travel shoot.