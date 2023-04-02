'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

Key Points
- The High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens visits the Philippines for the first time as she documents her travel to the country and explore her Filipino heritage.
- Hudgens received the Global Tourism Ambassador Award from the Marcos government as part of the administration's branding campaign and marketing strategy to attract international tourists.
- In Australia, Easter showgoers are preparing for some fun-filled and thrilling events at the Sydney Royal Easter Show this April.
In a statement, Malacanang Palace said the Filipino American star's award is in line with the country's efforts to promote Philippine tourism and "raise the country's global status."
Trending Ngayon: Vanessa Hudgens, Sydney Royal Easter Show
04:04
The former High School Musical star is visiting the Philippines for the first time with her sister, Stella and Filipino mother, Gina, as she explores her Filipino roots and documents them in a travel shoot.
Vanessa Hudgens, together with her mum, Gina and sister, Stella, enjoying the waters of the island of Palawan. Credit: Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram