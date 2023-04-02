'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

Vanessa Hudgens Sydney Royal Easter Show.jpg

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is awarded Philippines' global tourism ambassador as the Filipino American actress is currently visiting the country and exploring her heritage as part of her travel documentary; The much-anticipated Sydney Royal Easter Show is back again. Credit: Philippine Presidential Communications Office/Sydney Royal Easter Show

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' this Sunday, Hollywood actress, Vanessa Anne Hudgens was awarded the Global Tourism Ambassador Award by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to promote Philippine tourism and raise the country’s global status.

Key Points
  • The High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens visits the Philippines for the first time as she documents her travel to the country and explore her Filipino heritage.
  • Hudgens received the Global Tourism Ambassador Award from the Marcos government as part of the administration's branding campaign and marketing strategy to attract international tourists.
  • In Australia, Easter showgoers are preparing for some fun-filled and thrilling events at the Sydney Royal Easter Show this April.
In a statement, Malacanang Palace said the Filipino American star's award is in line with the country's efforts to promote Philippine tourism and "raise the country's global status."
Vanessa Hudgens .jpg
Vanessa Hudgens, together with her mum, Gina and sister, Stella, enjoying the waters of the island of Palawan. Credit: Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram
The former High School Musical star is visiting the Philippines for the first time with her sister, Stella and Filipino mother, Gina, as she explores her Filipino roots and documents them in a travel shoot.


