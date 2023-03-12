Trending Ngayon: Oscars, Filipino actress Dolly de Leon not nominated at the Academy, longevity in showbiz

Trending Ngayon: Oscars awards, longevity in showbiz.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the 3rd time; 'Filipino actress Dolly De Leon missed out on a nomination for her role in the film, 'Triangle of Sadness'; Philippine actor Gabby Concepcion shares tips for longevity in showbiz. Credit: Oscars/Triangle of Sadness(via TBA Studio)/SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines.

Key Points
  • The movies and entertainment industry awaits for the announcement of the 95th Academy Awards.
  • The movie 'Triangle of Sadness' is among the nominess for the 'Best Film' category; the film's Filipino actress Dolly De Leon missed out on a nomination for her role in the film.
  • Philippine actor Gabby Concepcion shares tips for longevity in showbiz with his over four decades of surviving the industry.
RELATED CONTENT

Trending Ngayon: 'Sydney Mardi Gras, Shoey & Harry Styles, Batang Quiapo'

'Trending Ngayon': WorldPride, Sydney Mardi Gras, K-Pop band Enhypen, 'turon and maruya'

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Australia

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 12 March

Filipino Vs Australian boxer

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 11 March

alfred and james 3.jpg

Pinoy-Aussie Saluhan : Discovering and re-discovering what is it to be Filipino in Australia

India Australia Cricket

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 10 March