Trending Ngayon: Oscars, Filipino actress Dolly de Leon not nominated at the Academy, longevity in showbiz

'Trending Ngayon': Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the 3rd time; 'Filipino actress Dolly De Leon missed out on a nomination for her role in the film, 'Triangle of Sadness'; Philippine actor Gabby Concepcion shares tips for longevity in showbiz. Credit: Oscars/Triangle of Sadness(via TBA Studio)/SBS Filipino